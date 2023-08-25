19th Annual Kammy's Kause takes over Fortville August 26

FORTVILLE — A local event aims to raise awareness for a rare disorder that impacts just one in 50,000 Americans.

Kammy's Kause is an all day event for the whole family that raises money for the 4p-support group.

The event was started in honor of Kammy Hiner who was diagnosed nearly 22 years ago with 4p-.

At the time of her diagnosis not much was know about the disorder and her dad, Jared Hiner, wanted to change that, so he started fundraising for research through Kammy's Kause.

You can read more about the Hiner family's journey and their goals on their website, Kammy's Cause.

This will be the 19th year the Hiner family has put together the event which will be held at Landmark Park in Fortville on Saturday, August 26.

The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. and will include a line-up of musicians, a silent auction, a kids zone and more.

Hiner encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the day.

"We have a lot of really really cool stuff going on and we're dong a great service to our community, to our fellow humans in the 4p- community," Hiner said. "We're able to enlighten them and their spirit and just harness all the love and positivity that they have and that they share with us on a daily basis and just share that with everybody else."

The goal this year is to raise $72,000. All of the money raised goes to the 4p- support group.