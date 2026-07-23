2 arrested in connection to deadly Frankfort shooting of a 45-year-old man

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WRTV) — Clinton County sheriff's deputies and Frankfort police officers have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of Robert Mendoza, 45, of Frankfort.

Jose Armando Castellon Garcia, 24, and Cristian Piceno Castellon, 19 are being held in the Clinton County Jail under preliminary charges of murder.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said just before 9:20 Saturday night, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Frankfort Police Department began a joint investigation involving a victim who was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 800 block of South County Road 200 West.

The incident began south of that location and ended inside Frankfort city limits, the sheriffs' department said.

The investigation eventually included personnel from the Indiana State Police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The Clinton County Prosecutor will review the case and file formal charges within a 72-hour period of their arrest, the sheriff's office said.