2 children removed from Lawrence County home with multiple dead rabbits inside

MITCHELL — A call for animal control to a home in Lawrence County has led to multiple charges of neglect and animal abuse for a 42-year-old woman.

Amanda Chastain faces two counts of neglect of a dependent and 17 counts of animal neglect after officers found multiple dead rabbits on the porch of the house and inside the home, as well as multiple malnourished dogs and a chinchilla.

After her arrest, the juveniles in the home were taken into the care of the Department of Child Services. The remaining rabbits and chinchillas were placed with fosters and the dogs were taken into the care of the White River Humane Society.