2 dead, 1 injured in fatal Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY — Two men died and one man is injured following a fatal crash in Howard County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of SR 22 and CR 750 W, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Department.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a gray 2004 Pontiac Montana driven by Vincent A. Horn, 20, of Russiaville was traveling north on CR 750 W approaching SR 22.

Once at the intersection, police said the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a red 2023 Dodge Ram 2500 eastbound.

After the collision, both vehicles came to a final rest in a cornfield to the northeast with the Dodge Ram being inverted.

The Dodge Ram was driven by Steven R. Seward, 32, of Logansport and occupied by Danny E. Bowman, 51, of Russiaville. Both Seward and Bowman are employees of the Howard County Highway Department and were returning from clearing debris from a roadway.

When medics arrived, both Vincent A. Horn and Danny E. Bowman were pronounced deceased on scene.

With the assistance of the Kokomo Fire Department, Seward was extracted from his vehicle and flown to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Autopsies for the deceased are scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.