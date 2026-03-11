2 dead after apparent tornado tears through northwest Indiana

LAKE VILLAGE — Two people are dead after what appeared to be a tornado ripped through northwest Indiana Tuesday night.

According to officials, a tornado hit Lake Village, a small community in Newton County, about 125 miles northwest of Indianapolis, around 7 p.m. Multiple homes were destroyed.

Lori Postma of the Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the fatalities Wednesday morning alongside the Newton County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.

She said crews searched overnight but were limited by darkness. Wednesday morning, they will resume with help from Indiana Task Force 1. Indiana State Police are assisting with extra patrols. Damage assessment units are also on the way.

Residents displaced by the storm can go to North Newton Jr/Sr High School, which is serving as an emergency shelter.

"We will be working feverishly to bring our little town back to where it was," Postma said. "We are a very strong community, and we will be just fine."

Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran urged people to stay away Tuesday night.

"Lake Village has experienced a tornado, there are several houses that have been hit, a lot of damage," Cothran said. "Please, do not come here. Do not try to help right now. Let the first responders do what they gotta do."