2 dead following early morning Martinsville fire

Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 03, 2024
MARTINSVILLE — Two people died Sunday in an early morning fire in Martinsville.

Crews with the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a residence on South Outer Drive, just north of Interstate 69 and State Road 37, at 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned the occupants of the mobile home were still believed to be inside.

According to the Martinsville Fire Department, crews began looking for the individuals. They were located but pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal and detectives from the Martinsville Police Department.

