2 dead, 1 'critically' injured in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Hendricks County authorities are investigating a crash that killed two people and critically injured another on Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of South County Road 0 and County Road 900 S., north of Hazelwood, on reports of a crash at 7:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles, both with severe damage; a black Chevrolet Traverse, occupied by four adults and a black GMC Sierra Pickup, occupied by one adult and two children.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, the two passengers in the black Traverse were pronounced dead at the scene, and another passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the black Traverse, the driver of the GMC pickup and the two children were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation shows the Traverse was traveling eastbound on County Road 900 S when it disregarding a stop sign at South County Road 0, striking the GMC pickup, which was traveling northbound.

In addition to disregarding the stop sign, authorities believe the Traverse was traveling at a high speed.