2 homes damaged in serious fire on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis homes suffered damage after a fire broke out on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of North Riley Avenue at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday.

Indianapolis Fire Department

IFD brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. IFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Indianapolis Fire Department

The homeowners are working with IFD Victims Assistance and the American Red Cross for shelter.

This is a developing story.

