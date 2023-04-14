Watch Now
2 homes damaged in serious fire on east side of Indianapolis

Indianapolis Fire Department
Posted at 11:10 PM, Apr 13, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis homes suffered damage after a fire broke out on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of North Riley Avenue at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday.

IFD brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported from the fire. IFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The homeowners are working with IFD Victims Assistance and the American Red Cross for shelter.

This is a developing story.

