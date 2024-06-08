Watch Now
2 Hoosier D-Day veterans return home from France for 80th anniversary

Posted at 6:02 PM, Jun 08, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hoosier World War II veterans are back home in Indiana after a trip of a lifetime that was over 80-years in the making.

Joe Thurmond and Bob Pedigo were among those being honored on the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France earlier this week.

On Saturday, they arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport and received a warm welcome from family and friends.

Both men attended a seaside ceremony on Omaha Beach and shared stories with over 60 D-Day veterans.

“It’s wonderful to be involved in an event like this, especially when you have the honor of welcoming home two legends,” Ron Montague, Commander of Indy Metropolitan Military Honor Guard, said.

D-Day happened on June 6, 1944, off the coast of Normandy. It’s the biggest land, sea and air invasion in history.

More than 6,000 boats were used to storm the beach, and 2,400 American men died on the beach that day.

The two veterans were met with gratitude and thanks from all around the airport.

“It’s incredible to see our fellow veterans receive that kind of love,” Montague said.

