Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

2 hospitalized after east side crash, man in ‘extremely’ critical condition

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 22:53:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash on the east side of Indianapolis that hospitalized two people.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers responded to a personal injury crash at East Washington Street and North Beville Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

Police say one male driver was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. An adult female driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation shows the male was driving westbound on East Washington Street, made a u-turn and was struck by the female driver, who was driving eastbound.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW