2 hospitalized after east side crash, man in ‘extremely’ critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash on the east side of Indianapolis that hospitalized two people.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers responded to a personal injury crash at East Washington Street and North Beville Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

Police say one male driver was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. An adult female driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation shows the male was driving westbound on East Washington Street, made a u-turn and was struck by the female driver, who was driving eastbound.