2 IFD firefighters struck by driver while responding to accident on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis firefighter were struck by a driver while responding to a vehicle accident on I-65 on Saturday.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to a vehicle accident with entrapment on I-65 near 38th street at the mile marker 117 around 3:50 a.m.

When the unit arrived, they found two vehicles. IFD Ladder 30 positioned in the far right lane in order to block on-coming traffic while firefighters assisted the passengers of one of the vehicles that landed in the grass off the interstate.

IFD Engine 30 assisted the occupants of the second vehicle that was a few hundred feet from Ladder 30.

Both fire vehicles had emergency lights activated.

IFD said at some point, a driver sped through the scene, between the ladder and the car in the grass.

Two firefighters were standing at the front edge and were struck by the vehicle. The hit sent one of the firefighters airborne. The other was pinned beneath the front of the car. Firefighters on scene were able to remove him and begin trauma care.

Both of the firefighters were transported to Eskenazi trauma alert. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was checked and released. The second firefighter sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. IFD said he was "alert and oriented" on arrival at the hospital.

Indiana State Police will be investigating the incident.

The 30-year-old driver was taken into custody. IFD said alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the cause of the incident.