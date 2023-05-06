2 Indiana fallen firefighters honored at National Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Maryland

EMMITSBURG, Md. — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

This year’s national tribute will honor 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022, and 65 firefights who died in previous years.

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

Two Indiana firefighters will be along the honorees.

Firefighter Terry Cassidy, 64, of the Sparta Township Fire Department, responded to a medical emergency at a residence on May 23, 2022.

While assisting at the scene, he started experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Cassidy was transported to the hospital where he remained until he died on May 26, 2022.

NFFF

Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk, 53, of the Jeffersonville Fire Department, died of colon cancer deemed to be in the line of duty by the state of Indiana.

NFFF

There are two events that will be honoring the firefighters during Memorial Weekend.

A National Fallen Firefighters candlelight service will be held on May 6 and a memorial service will be held on May 7.

Hoosiers who want to support from home can participate in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters by lighting their homes, businesses or fire departments with red lights.

In addition, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, May 7, in honor of the service and to pay respects to the firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Hoosiers.

The candlelight and memorial services will live stream on the NFFF’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For more information on the 144 firefighters being honored, click here.

