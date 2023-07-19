2 Indy film festivals make list of 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World

INDIANAPOLIS — MovieMaker Magazine included two Indianapolis film festivals on its 2023 list of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World.

The Indy Shorts International Film Festival and the Heartland International Film Festival both made the list!

MovieMaker assembled their list from the experiences of their "Panel of Cool," who shared their experiences from their favorite festivals they've attended.

"The best places to sing, laugh, explore and make new friends," MovieMaker's article says.

On Heartland International Film Festival, writer Hanadi Elyan said "This film festival really cares about the filmmakers."

She goes on to write that it takes place in cool and modern places in Indianapolis. She even mentions the Bottleworks hotel and Living Room Theaters. "The midwestern hospitality never stops," Elyan said.

The panel of cool equally appreciated Indy Shorts Film Festival, stating that the Heartland spinoff established 6 years ago, has quickly became a shorts destination.

"Not only do they have some strong programming, but from one filmmaker to another, they have a lot of prizes and a lot of prize money! It's incredible to see so many hardworking filmmakers get rewarded for some real cash," Camrus Johnson wrote.

Check out the full list.

Heartland Film was founded in 1991 with the mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives. According to their website, the festival has presented $3.5 million in cash prizes — the largest total amount awarded by any film festival in North America.

Indy Shorts kicks off this month, you can get tickets and view the film schedule here.

