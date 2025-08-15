2 killed, 3 others injured in crash involving concrete truck in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — Two people died and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Boone County Friday morning, police said.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:25 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a serious accident in the 8500 block of North State Road 39.

The collision involved a 2012 tan GMC Terrain, a concrete truck, and a 2021 RAM passenger van. Tragically, the driver of the GMC Terrain, 64-year-old Jose Chavez, and front passenger, 59-year-old Norma Perez, both from Frankfort, IN, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A rear passenger in the Terrain, 25-year-old Yaraliz Mercado, and the driver of the RAM van, 62-year-old Brice Stingley, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the concrete truck, 62-year-old Russel Hampton of Kempton, IN, suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team has been called in to assist due to the severity of the incident.