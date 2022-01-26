2 men killed in RV fire near vacant Indianapolis store

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were found dead late Monday in an RV that had caught fire outside a vacant building on the city's northwest side, an official said.

Firefighters responded about 11:15 p.m. Monday to the 4600 block of Lafayette Road for the fire, according to Pike Township Fire Chief Chris Tragesser.

An employee at a nearby store told responders he could see flames coming from the RV, which was parked in a vacant building's lot, Tragesser said.

The men's bodies were found inside the vehicle while crews battled the flames.

Pike Township Fire Department was assisted by The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office. IMPD is investigating the fire's origin and cause.

Foul play is not suspected, Tragesser said.

Neither man killed in the fire had been identified by late Tuesday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.