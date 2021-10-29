2 men sentenced for 2019 murder, robbery of Aaron Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been sentenced for the November 2019 murder and robbery of Aaron Jones, 23.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Gabriel West has been sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after being convicted of murder, felony murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Jonathan Quarles received a 19-year sentence after being convicted of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

In September, a jury returned guilty verdicts after a two-day trial.

Mears said the following when the guilty verdicts were returned: "The rippling effects of trauma and loss are too well known, and our office will continue to do everything we can to bring justice for those in our community impacted by violence."

On Nov. 21, 2019, Jones' body was found in his basement after his friends discovered a door to his home open and a four-year-old child alone inside. Jones was previously known to sell high-end clothing and sneakers out of the basement of his home. According to a witness, items throughout the home appeared to have been rummaged through.

Jones' had Ring doorbells attached to the front and side doors of the home. On the day of the murder, Quarles was seen on camera entering the home, followed by West. A few minutes later, Quarles exited the home with two backpacks before he reentered.

Jones and Quarles knew each other since grade school, and detectives identified West as another suspect through social media. During the trial, Quarles admitted to seeing West shoot Jones, prosecutors said.

