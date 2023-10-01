$2 million Powerball Jackpot winner in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in the Hoosier state got lucky in Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing.

The official Powerball website shows two people won the Match 5+ Power Play drawing on Saturday, Sep. 30. One of the winners was from Indiana and the other winner was from North Carolina.

The winning numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, and 22.

Hoosier Lottery will announce where the winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

The website also shows five winners of the $1 million Match 5 jackpot. Winners were in Florida, Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2 with an estimated jackpot of $1.04 billion.