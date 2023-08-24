2 teens arrested for bringing guns to KIPP Indy Legacy High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens were arrested after they brought firearms to school on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to KIPP Legacy High School in Indianapolis after a gun was located on campus.
Police reports say officers recovered two loaded handguns, along with one machine gun conversion device.
Two 17-year-old males were arrested for multiple firearms offenses, including the following:
- Machine gun possession
- Firearm possession on school property
- Possession of a dangerous firearm by a minor
KIPP Legacy High School issued the following statement to WRTV:
The safety of our school community is our top priority. On Tuesday, August 22 we investigated and addressed a safety incident at our high school campus. Our team immediately and rigorously implemented safety protocols aligned to state school safety guidelines. Our School Resource Officer and leadership team collaborated closely with IMPD, who were immediately on site and swiftly addressed and resolved the situation. All students remained safe throughout the day. We maintain the highest expectations for student safety and immediately address any safety issues on our campus. Our school community’s safety will continue to be our top priority and we appreciate the collaboration with IMPD that led to the swift and immediate resolution of this incident.
Martha V. Cortes, Chief Partnerships Officer