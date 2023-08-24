2 teens arrested for bringing guns to KIPP Indy Legacy High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens were arrested after they brought firearms to school on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to KIPP Legacy High School in Indianapolis after a gun was located on campus.

Police reports say officers recovered two loaded handguns, along with one machine gun conversion device.

Two 17-year-old males were arrested for multiple firearms offenses, including the following:



Machine gun possession

Firearm possession on school property

Possession of a dangerous firearm by a minor

KIPP Legacy High School issued the following statement to WRTV: