2 teens killed in crash in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wabash County Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, at around 8:30 a.m., an off-duty state trooper from the Peru Post discovered the crash near the 5000 block of County Road 300 West.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling northbound on County Road 300 West when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the west side of the roadway.

Police said the driver then overcorrected, lost control, and the vehicle slid sideways off the road, striking a tree on the driver's side.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wabash County Coroner's Office. The driver was identified as Sean Murray Jr., 16, of Wabash. The passenger was identified as Kameron Garriott, 19, of Andrews.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.