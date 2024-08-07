$2 Tuesday deals bring out thousands to the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS— The two-dollar Tuesday promotion is back at the Indiana state fair bringing out thousands to the fairgrounds.

On Tuesdays, the state fair is offering two-dollar admission, rides and food items.

RELATED | Indiana State Fair 2024: Discounts, themed days, things to do (wrtv.com)

It's bringing some Hoosiers to the fair for the very first time.

“We’re sweating and we’re hot but it's worth it,” said Allison Curtis, visiting the fair.

Curtis and her family say they are taking advantage of the deals and riding what rides they want.

“We are probably going to stick to the mary-go-round because we don't like heights," said Curtis.

WRTV tried to see how far we could stretch $20 and made it from admission, pizza, slushies and many rides.

It's a tradition that brings so many people out every year.

WATCH | The sweetness of the Indiana State Fair

The sweetness of the Indiana State Fair

The fair runs through August 18 so you have one more Tuesday to take advantage of the 2-dollar deals.

The fair is closed on Mondays.

