2-year-old dies after house fire on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old boy who was rescued from a house fire on Indy's south side Saturday night has died from his injuries, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Isaiah Howell Jr. passed away shortly after arriving at Riley Hospital despite rescue efforts by firefighters and medical personnel.

The fire broke out at 1513 Finley Avenue around 10 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire showing from the front of the two-story residence and reports that Isaiah was trapped on the second floor.

Crews located and removed the unconscious child within two minutes of entering the burning structure, but he died shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The family's working smoke alarms alerted them to the fire, allowing the adults and two other children to evacuate safely. Isaiah's father and a neighbor attempted to re-enter the home but were driven back by heavy smoke.

IFD Fire Investigators ruled the fire accidental with electrical issues as the possible cause.

This marks the first fire-related fatality in the IFD service district for 2026. In 2025, IFD recorded four fire-related deaths.