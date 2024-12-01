2-year-old killed, 6-month-old critically injured in Wabash house fire

WABASH — Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in northern Indiana that killed a 2-year-old child and critically injured a 6-month-old baby Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, a 911 call reported the fire at 646 Columbus Street in Wabash, Indiana around 12:10 p.m. A passerby noticed the fire and alerted family members who were in a separate part of the house.

The Wabash Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the house actively burning. The Noble Township Fire Department was also there to assist.

ISP said firefighters found two children inside the burning home. A 6-month-old baby was found unconscious and not breathing. CPR was immediately given to the child and they were flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. Police said they are now in stable condition.

A 2-year-old child, identified as Deliaha Goforth, was also found inside the home and did not survive.

At this time, the state fire marshal is investigating the origin of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest the fire began on the first floor where Deliaha was found. Investigators believe the two children were sleeping in separate rooms when the fire started.

An autopsy for Deliaha Goforth will be conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities are still investigating whether criminal intent was involved.