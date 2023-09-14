200 residents of a downtown apartment complex displaced after fire

INDIANAPOLIS — 200 people will need to find temporary housing Wednesday night after a fire at an apartment building downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of North Meridian Street on reports of a fire just after 8 p.m.

According to IFD, the fire broke out in a unit on the ninth floor.

The resident in the unit where the fire started was burning a candle but isn’t exactly sure how the fire started.

IFD says there were no injuries, and many cats were rescued.

According to IFD, 200 people were displaced after the electricity had to be disconnected for the night.

IFD Victims Assistance and Red Cross are assisting the residents.