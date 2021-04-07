2021 Indy Pride Parade and Festival will be virtual, again

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, Indy Pride will be held virtually. The annual Pride event, typically held in June, is one of the city's biggest festivals.

Indy Pride organizers acknowledged Tuesday that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is not "reasonable to plan and host an in-person festival during Pride Month at this time."

Although it is unclear how pandemic guidelines will be in the fall, Indy Pride states an in-person parade may be possible at that time.

"Our Board of Directors and Staff will continue to monitor public safety guidelines and hope to host an in-person Indy Pride Parade in the fall when we hope those guidelines will have changed."

Indy Pride's virtual festival will include Zoom meet-ups, live-streamed concerts, and an "online vendor village" with several organizations and merchants that festival-goers would typically see in person. Virtual vendor submissions are being accepted through May 15.

