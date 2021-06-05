Watch
2021 Juneteenth celebrations across central Indiana

Nati Harnik/AP
The Juneteenth flag flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The Juneteenth flag commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S. will fly over the Wisconsin Capitol for the first time in state's history, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Friday is Juneteenth – learn the history behind the holiday
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 15:31:33-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations are hosting events to commemorate Juneteenth.

Marion County:

The nonprofit Indy Juneteenth is hosting a celebration from 12-6 p.m. June 19 at Riverside Park, located at 2420 East Riverside Drive. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, a youth basketball tournament, parade, and more. More information is available here.

Martin University will host a community-wide Juneteenth event on June 18 in its Gathertorium, 2186 North Sherman Drive from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include presentations, community listening sessions, and networking.

In Lawrence, Arts for Lawrence is hosting its first Juneteenth Jubilee from 4-9 p.m. at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. The free event will be a celebration of Black culture and artistry, Black musicians, poets, dancers, singers, and artists from across Indianapolis and the surrounding areas.

The Indianapolis Public Library is hosting a virtual event highlighting authors Brandon Warren, Januarie York and Andrew Bowman. It will take place June 18 from 6-8 p.m. online. You can register at attend.indypl.org

The Indiana Historical Society is hosting a History Happy Hour June 17 at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom to talk about the history of Juneteenth. To register, click here.

Hamilton County:

The northeast corner of the Downtown Noblesville Square will host a celebration from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 19, rain or shine. There will be activities, entertainment, and education for all ages, including a flag activity, music and more.

Monroe County:

The City of Bloomington will host a Juneteenth celebration on June 19 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Switchyard Park, 1601 S. Rogers St. The community-wide, family-friendly gathering will feature free food, games, and music, with Black-owned businesses on-site offering additional products for sale. Activities will take place at the shelter, the great lawn, and the spray pad. More information is available here.

