2021 Juneteenth celebrations across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations are hosting events to commemorate Juneteenth.

Marion County:

The nonprofit Indy Juneteenth is hosting a celebration from 12-6 p.m. June 19 at Riverside Park, located at 2420 East Riverside Drive. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, a youth basketball tournament, parade, and more. More information is available here.

Martin University will host a community-wide Juneteenth event on June 18 in its Gathertorium, 2186 North Sherman Drive from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include presentations, community listening sessions, and networking.

In Lawrence, Arts for Lawrence is hosting its first Juneteenth Jubilee from 4-9 p.m. at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. The free event will be a celebration of Black culture and artistry, Black musicians, poets, dancers, singers, and artists from across Indianapolis and the surrounding areas.

The Indianapolis Public Library is hosting a virtual event highlighting authors Brandon Warren, Januarie York and Andrew Bowman. It will take place June 18 from 6-8 p.m. online. You can register at attend.indypl.org

The Indiana Historical Society is hosting a History Happy Hour June 17 at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom to talk about the history of Juneteenth. To register, click here.

Hamilton County:

The northeast corner of the Downtown Noblesville Square will host a celebration from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on June 19, rain or shine. There will be activities, entertainment, and education for all ages, including a flag activity, music and more.

Monroe County: