2021 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, Delta Dental 5K to be virtual

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K will once again be a virtual event the 500 Festival announced Monday.

The 500 Festival decided the Indy Mini could not be in-person in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Registration for this year's Indy Mini events opened last spring, a time when the 500 Festival states it was "hopeful to return to the historic and iconic Indy Mini experience."

“Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is to support our local and state health officials and hospitals, as well as focus our efforts on positive community outcomes," Bob Bryant, the president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said. "We will continue to work on the remaining 500 Festival month of May activities and look forward to participating in the events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway culminating with the Indy 500.”

The Virtual Indy Mini race experience will include:



A custom race package including distance-specific finisher gear, runner’s service items, and much more, delivered to participants

Virtual resources, including digital bibs, finisher certificates, and access to a virtual participant-only Facebook group

The new Indy Mini app that serves as a center for GPS tracking, race results, announcements, and real-time spectator tracking

that serves as a center for GPS tracking, race results, announcements, and real-time spectator tracking An interactive and virtual health & fitness Expo

“This past year has taught us the importance of adapting to new situations and celebrating the experiences that bring us joy,” Jen Pittman, the OneAmerica vice president enterprise communications and community affairs, said. “While a virtual race is different than an in-person race experience, the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon still allows us to share in the excitement of individual triumphs and be a part of a larger community celebration.”

Those who have already registered will receive details with additional information regarding their options.

