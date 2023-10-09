2023 Halloween Trick or Treat Hours in central Indiana

INDIANA — Halloween is just around the corner.
As spooky season ramps up and costume choices are weighed, cities are getting a head start on letting residents know what times they will be able to trick or treat this year.
This following list will be updated as cities announce their plans. All events are on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.
Marion County
- Clermont: 5 - 8 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6 - 8 p.m.
- Indianapolis: 6 - 8 p.m.
Bartholomew County:
- Columbus: 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Boone County
- Lebanon: 6 - 9 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6 -9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Grant County
- Marion: 5 - 8 p.m.
Hamilton County
- Carmel: 5 - 8 p.m.
- Cicero: 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fishers: 5:30 - 8 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Westfield: 5 - 8 p.m.
Hancock County
- Fortville: 5 - 8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5 - 8 p.m.
Hendricks County
- Avon: 6 - 9 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
- Danville: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Johnson County
- Bargersville: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
- Franklin: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
- Trafalgar: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
- Whiteland: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Madison County
- Anderson: 5:30 - 8 p.m.
- Elwood 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Morgan County
- Martinsville: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Tipton County
- Tipton: 5 - 8 p.m. (October 30-31)
Wayne County
- Richmond: 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28
If you do not see your city listed, you may email news@wrtv.com to have your city added. Also, check city social media accounts for details.