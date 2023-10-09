2023 Halloween Trick or Treat Hours in central Indiana

INDIANA — Halloween is just around the corner.

As spooky season ramps up and costume choices are weighed, cities are getting a head start on letting residents know what times they will be able to trick or treat this year.

This following list will be updated as cities announce their plans. All events are on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Marion County



Clermont: 5 - 8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6 - 8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6 - 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County:



Columbus: 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Boone County



Lebanon: 6 - 9 p.m.

Whitestown: 6 -9 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Grant County



Marion: 5 - 8 p.m.

Hamilton County



Carmel: 5 - 8 p.m.

Cicero: 6 - 8 p.m.

Fishers: 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Westfield: 5 - 8 p.m.

Hancock County



Fortville: 5 - 8 p.m.

New Palestine: 5 - 8 p.m.

Hendricks County



Avon: 6 - 9 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Plainfield: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Johnson County



Bargersville: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Edinburgh: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Franklin: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Madison County



Anderson: 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Elwood 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Morgan County



Martinsville: 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Tipton County



Tipton: 5 - 8 p.m. (October 30-31)

Wayne County



Richmond: 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28

If you do not see your city listed, you may email news@wrtv.com to have your city added. Also, check city social media accounts for details.