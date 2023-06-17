2023 Indy Juneteenth Parade and Festival
The sixth annual Indy Juneteenth parade and festival was held in Military Park. People gathered to watch the parade, support black-owned businesses and celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.
The sixth annual Indy Juneteenth parade and festival was held in Military Park today! People gathered to watch the parade, support black-owned businesses and celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.Photo by: WRTV