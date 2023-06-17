Watch Now
2023 Indy Juneteenth Parade and Festival

The sixth annual Indy Juneteenth parade and festival was held in Military Park. People gathered to watch the parade, support black-owned businesses and celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.

