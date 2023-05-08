Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

2023 Indy Pride Festival performers announced

Indy Pride.png
AP Photos
The headliners for 2023 Indy Pride festival are Saucy Santana ("Material Girl," "Bop Bop") and Deborah Cox ("Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," "Absolutely Not").
Indy Pride.png
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 19:20:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride has announced the performers for the upcoming 2023 Indy Pride Festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The headliners for this year's festival are Saucy Santana ("Material Girl," "Bop Bop") and Deborah Cox ("Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," "Absolutely Not").

The 1-800-Quit-Now Main Stage will also feature Ru Paul's Drag Race stars Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jorgeous, Morgan McMichaels and Maude Latour ("One More Weekend," "Lola").

The Indy Pride Festival will take place Saturday, June 10 at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets are now on sale for $8 through May 22, with prices increasing to $10 after that date.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE