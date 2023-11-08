2023 Marion County municipal election biggest in over a decade, election board says

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Marion County Election Board, the 2023 election is the biggest in over a decade, thanks to this year's voter turnout.

The board says a total164,677 voters cast ballots. This is including absentee ballots as well as those who voted at one of the county’s 186 vote centers Tuesday.

A reported 26.3% of registered voters cast their ballot, an increase over the 24.2% turnout in the last municipal election in 2019.

“In Marion County, our election process works,” said Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell. “We’re proud of the increase in voter turnout this year, and I encourage every single registered voter to exercise their right to vote in the next election. If all 630,000+ voters in our county came out to vote today, we would’ve ensured their vote counted."

Here's a breakdown of the voter turn out in 2019 and 2023:

2019 Municipal Election 2023 Municipal Election Absentee Voting 17,298 43,385 Election Day Voting 135,622 119,965 Subtotal 153,977 164,677 Turnout % 24.2% 26.3%

Votes are still being calculated for the 2023 election. You can view results on our page at Indiana election results 2023 | WRTV Indianapolis.

Vote totals are not considered final until provisional and military ballots have been counted on November 17. The Marion County Election Board will meet to certify those totals on Monday, November 20.