2024 Girl Report takes a look at how girls are fairing in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report is taking a comprehensive look at how girls are fairing in Indiana.

The 2024 Girls Report is put together by the Girl Coalition of Indiana, the Indiana Youth Institute, and the Girl Scouts. It shows where girls are thriving and some of the greatest challenges they face. It brings a collective call to action for parents, educators and policy makers.

"The data is alarming," said Mackenzie Pickerrell, the executive director of the Girl Coalition of Indiana.

Provided

Pickerrell says the report looks at three major themes, positive childhood experiences, interpersonal aggression, and access to mental heal services.

Some of the statistics she pointed when it comes to positive childhood experiences:



1 in 4 girls don't feel safe at school

3 in 4 girls reported difficulty keeping and making friends

22% of girls don't feel like they can talk to their parents

Interpersonal aggression:

Girls experience bullying at two times the rate of their male counterparts

Girls experience cyberbullying at three times the rate of their male counterparts

In the last 12 months, 17% of middle school and high school girls have experienced sexual dating violence

Provided

"When we look at that, that means one in two girls in a high school classroom have experienced some level of sexual dating violence in the last year," said Pickerrell.

Pickerrell says access to mental health service is also a barrier.

"Over half of families in Indiana report that they don’t have the necessary access or services to be able to support their girls through the mental health crisis that they’re experiencing," she said.

The report suggests that safer environments need to be created at home and in different group activities. The Girl Scouts emphasize the work they do to bring girls together.

Provided

"Sometimes when they open up in different environments, you get to hear really about some of the challenges they have going on," said Lauren Palmer, with Girl Scouts of Indiana.

"We are creating a comfortable, intentional space where girls can be themselves," said Pooja Thakkar, a Girl Scout troop leader.

Thakkar's second grade daughter is in her troop. She says its helped her form friendships.

"It’s way more easier to meet friends," said Navya Thakkar.

You can find out more about Girl Scouts of Indiana here.

