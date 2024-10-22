2024 Halloween trick-or-treat hours in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is creeping up on us, and that means kids will be out trick-or-treating.

The following list will be updated as cities announce their plans. All events are on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Marion County

Beech Grove: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Clermont: 6-8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.

Southport: 6-8 p.m.

Speedway: 6-8 p.m.

Bartholomew County

Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.

Boone County

Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.

Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Grant County

Marion: 5-9 p.m.

Hamilton County

Carmel: 5-8 p.m.

Cicero: 6-8 p.m.

Fishers: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30-8 p.m.

Westfield: 5-8 p.m.

Hendricks County

Avon: 6-9 p.m.

Brownsburg: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Plainfield: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Johnson County

Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.

Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Madison County

Anderson: 5-8:30 p.m.

Elwood: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Morgan County

Martinsville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Tipton County

Tipton: 5-8 p.m.

Wayne County

Richmond:6-8 p.m.

If you do not see your city listed, you may email news@wrtv.com to have your city added.

