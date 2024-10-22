2024 Halloween trick-or-treat hours in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is creeping up on us, and that means kids will be out trick-or-treating.
The following list will be updated as cities announce their plans. All events are on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.
Marion County
Beech Grove: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Clermont: 6-8 p.m.
Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.
Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.
Southport: 6-8 p.m.
Speedway: 6-8 p.m.
Bartholomew County
Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.
Boone County
Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.
Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.
Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Grant County
Marion: 5-9 p.m.
Hamilton County
Carmel: 5-8 p.m.
Cicero: 6-8 p.m.
Fishers: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Noblesville: 5:30-8 p.m.
Westfield: 5-8 p.m.
Hendricks County
Avon: 6-9 p.m.
Brownsburg: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Plainfield: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Johnson County
Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.
Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.
Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.
Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.
Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.
Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
Madison County
Anderson: 5-8:30 p.m.
Elwood: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Morgan County
Martinsville: 6-8:30 p.m.
Tipton County
Tipton: 5-8 p.m.
Wayne County
Richmond:6-8 p.m.
If you do not see your city listed, you may email news@wrtv.com to have your city added.