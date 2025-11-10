2025 Christmas Nights of Lights begins at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 Christmas Nights of Lights began Friday night.

The drive-through light show features more than one-million LED lights, all synchronized to classic holiday music.

The show continues now through December 31.

Tickets

(Online reservations are required and can be modified up to five days in advance.)



$38 per car (up to 8 passengers)

$58.50 for 9–15 passengers

$84 for 16+ passengers

Use the code WRTV25 and get $10 OFF your carload AND $5 from every purchase will go to support the WRTV Toy Drive, courtesy of Christmas Nights of Lights. Offer is good through November 20!

Attendees must remain in vehicles with headlights off during the show. Pets are welcome inside vehicles.

Tickets and information are available here.

