2026 Hoosiers Vote Summit looks to mobilize Indiana voters ahead of midterm election

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to reverse a long-standing trend of low voter participation, civic leaders from across Indiana gathered Saturday morning for the 2026 Hoosiers Vote Summit, sharing strategies to empower voters and mobilize Hoosiers ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Indiana ranked 50th in voter turnout in 2022 but climbed to 41st in 2024, according to the summit's keynote speaker.

"That's what today is all about. Gathering people from all corners of the state; coming together, sharing best practices about how to do voter registration, how to do get out the vote activities because we are bound and determined that a majority of Hoosiers are going to participate in the midterm elections this year," Julia Vaughn of Common Cause Indiana said.

For some Marion County voters, casting a ballot is a lifelong habit rooted in civic responsibility.

"You can't sit there and complain about the government if you haven't even bothered to get up and vote," voter Steven Mannheimer said. "I've been voting for the past, I don't know, 50 years. It seems to have worked out OK so far."

Phil Bremen, a former foreign correspondent and Marion County voter, said his experiences abroad shaped his view of voting as more than just a right.

"I met a couple in Poland when it was under martial law. The guy would have given his right arm if he could have a say in his government," Bremen said. "I think those of us that don't exercise that in this country are missing a big point, not just a big opportunity."

For information on how to register to vote in Indiana, click the link here.

