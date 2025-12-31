INDIANAPOLIS— At the Indianapolis International Airport, some travelers are already wrapping up trips for the year.

“I’m flying to Rapid City in South Dakota,” said Jocilynn Radtke.

Others are looking ahead.

“We have a trip tentatively planned for Jamaica,” said Sasha Williamson.

According to a survey from travel deal site Going.com, travelers are expected to be more selective next year, opting for fewer trips but larger, more meaningful vacations.

“It’s not necessarily a slowdown in travel, but more of a refocus,” said Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Going.com.

WATCH | 2026 Travel Trends

2026 Travel Trends: Year of "one big trip" according to survey

Nastro said younger travelers including Gen Z, millennials and solo travelers continue to travel freely, but the average traveler is becoming more cautious.

“They’re looking to pull back slightly,” she said.

The survey found the biggest barriers to travel in 2026 are political concerns, economic uncertainty and limited time off.

That slight pullback could bring some good news for travelers watching their budgets.

“If there aren’t so many people traveling all at once, that actually helps keep prices down,” Nastro said. “It’s a supply-and-demand issue.”

As for destinations, Europe remains a top choice for international travel, but Asia is seeing rapid growth.

Nastro recommends traveling during shoulder or low seasons to save money and avoid crowds.

“One of the best times of the year for affordability and fewer travelers is January and February,” she said. “You can fly from Indianapolis to Tokyo for about $731 round-trip.

While social media continues to influence where people travel, Nastro said more travelers are seeking less-popular destinations rather than crowded hotspots.

Indianapolis travelers will also see expanded flight options in 2026. Southwest Airlines plans to launch two new seasonal routes from Indianapolis International Airport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and San Juan, Puerto Rico beginning in April and June.

