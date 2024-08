INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old has been arrested on two counts of attempted murder for his involvement in a double shooting on Indy's east side Saturday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the shooting in the 6100 block of East 21st Street.

When they arrived they located two victims with gunshot injuries.

The victim were reported to be awake and breathing.

After an investigation, police arrested a 21-year-old suspect. He is preliminary charged with two counts of attempted murder.