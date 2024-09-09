22-year-old Indianapolis woman dies after rip current in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The United States Coast Guard has called off their search for a 22-year-old Indianapolis woman who went missing over weekend in Puerto Rico after a body matching her identity was located.

According to the Coast Guard, Cimone (Alicea) Dawson was visiting Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico with two friends when they were caught in a strong rip current in the area.

Dawson’s friends were rescued and assisted ashore by local bystanders and responding authorities. According to witnesses, Dawson entered the water attempting to save her friends when they were caught.

According to the Coast Guard, local authorities were the ones who eventually located Dawson's body.

Family and friends have set up accounts to help with funding her return to the country and laying her to rest. You can find those by searching Dawson's name on social media.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines