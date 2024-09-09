22-year-old Indianapolis woman missing off Puerto Rico coast

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The United States Coast Guard has started their search for a 22-year-old Indianapolis woman who went missing over weekend in Puerto Rico.

According to the Coast Guard, the 22-year-old woman was visiting Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico with two friends when they were caught in a strong rip current in the area.

The woman’s friends were rescued and assisted ashore by local bystanders and responding authorities. The missing woman reportedly was wearing a white shirt, pants and beach swim wear.

The Coast Guard did not release the name of the missing woman.

