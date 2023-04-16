22-year-old man arrested for connection in 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2022 homicide, according to police.

Dorean Petty, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Rodney Hanley on August 21, 2022. Hanley was found shot in the 900 block of N. Delaware St before later dying at the hospital.

Investigation also revealed that a walk-in person shot at the Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters and a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital were also shot in the 900 block of N. Delaware St. that day.

Detectives were able to identify Petty as the suspect in this case.

On April 11, 2023, Petty was served with an arrest warrant for murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Petty is currently in the Marion County Jail and has a jury trial set for July 24.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.