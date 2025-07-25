22-year-old woman's body recovered from Eagle Creek Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency responders recovered the body of a 22-year-old woman from Eagle Creek Reservoir Thursday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, around 5 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting that a 22-year-old woman had gone missing after diving into the water from a sailboat and failing to resurface.

Crews responded and set up command at 4200 Dandy Trail, near Ricks Boatyard Cafe.

IFD’s Tactical Dive Teams, along with teams from Pike Township Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department, conducted an extensive search effort.

Divers entered the water while four top water boats utilized sonar technology to locate the missing woman. The search also included drone operations to enhance visibility.

Despite several hours of searching, the initial effort was called off at 7:11 p.m. and handed over to DNR.

The DNR continued underwater sonar operations for several more hours, ultimately locating the woman’s body at approximately 10:18 p.m.

At this time, the woman has not been identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine her exact cause of death.