23-year-old’s body found in Tippecanoe River in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY — A 23-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Tippecanoe River in Carroll County on Monday morning.

Carroll County Dispatch received a call about a body that was in the Tippecanoe River near the 6400 block of North County Road 1225 West just after 11 a.m.

Investigators identified the body as 23-year-old Evan Wood, of Monticello. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Wood was discovered missing from his house early Monday morning and his family and friends were searching the area when his body was found.

Wood's cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Investigators are working to determine Wood's whereabouts after 10 p.m. on Sunday, when he was last seen. Anyone with information can call Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch at 812-837-9536.