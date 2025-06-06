25,000 speed warnings issued in Safe Zones program on northeast side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Warnings have been sent to thousands of drivers caught speeding in a construction zone on the northeast side.

Indiana Department of Transportation said 25,000 warnings have been sent out in just the first month of enforcement for INDOT's Safe Zone program, which aims to enhance safety in work zones.

“Overall, we’re seeing slower speeds in the Clear Path work zone,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “Speed is the leading factor in fatal crashes, and our goal is to create safer conditions for drivers, their passengers, and road workers.”

As part of the initiative, the department installed speed cameras along the I-465 and I-69 “Clear Path” workzone. First-time violators receive a zero-fine warning, while subsequent violations incur fines of $75 and $150. The collected fines support the state’s General Fund.

Rep. Jim Pressel, the program's author, emphasized that the initiative is not merely about punishing drivers but about improving overall safety in construction zones.

“Safe Zones is not designed to be a ‘gotcha’ -type program,” said Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, author of HEA 1015. “It takes all of us to improve safety in construction zones or otherwise. Speeding puts everyone, drivers and passengers included, at risk of injury or even death."

Currently, Clear Path is the only active site, but additional locations will be announced later this summer. According to INDOT, the program has shown success, with instances of excessive speeds in the work zone down by an average of 75%.

If you are fined, violations may be paid online, by phone, or by mail. Payment is due within 30 days of a violation being mailed. For details about the Safe Zones initiative, click here.