25 domestic violence shelters in Indiana receive $500,000 grant

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced a $500,000 grant was awarded to 25 non-profit domestic violence shelters in Indiana.

The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) program.

“Domestic violence shelters are beacons of hope in the darkest of nights,” Devon McDonald, Executive Director for ICJI, said. “They provide a safe haven for those who have been abused, and they offer a path to healing and recovery. We must continue to support these shelters and the work they do, so that no one has to suffer in silence."

Since 1981, the SSBG program has provided funding for social services to be tailored to address each state’s individual needs.

In Indiana, the funding is distributed to the Indiana Department of Child Services, which allocates a portion to assist residential domestic violence programs.

Beginning in July, organizations will use their grants to provide items like food, clothing, transportation and shelter to survivors in crisis.

"Access to safe accommodation and shelter, along with survivor-centered support, is essential to breaking the cycle of violence and helping survivors begin to recover," ICJI Victim Services Director, Kim Lambert, said.

The following shelters have received funding through the grant:



The Julian Center, Inc. ($35,000)

Alternatives Incorporated of Madison County ($30,700)

Desert Rose Foundation, Inc. ($11,400)

The Salvation Army ($11,500)

YWCA North Central Indiana ($26,500)

For the full list of recipients and how much money they were awarded, click here.