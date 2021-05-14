$25 million dedicated to fixing Indianapolis' residential streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders say new roads are coming to a neighborhood near you.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $25 million in additional funding to improve residential streets. The money will go to all 25 City-County Council districts.

Under this project, the Department of Public Works will work with councilors to exclusively target neighborhood streets identified as being in the worst condition.

"This is not filling chuckholes; it is actual real reconstruction of these streets," Dan Parker, the director of Indy's DPW, said. "This is not going to be 'let's throw some asphalt on top and make it look good.' We're going to rebuild these streets the way folks want them to. Some of these streets have not been touched in over 40 years and they deserve to be completely rebuilt."

On Thursday the Public Works Committee approved a proposal that includes this plan and funding. It still needs approval from the full City-County Council.

As of now, the city says construction would start in the spring of 2022 at the earliest.

