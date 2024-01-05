25-year-old man dies in fatal Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A 25-year-old man died early Friday morning after a fatal crash in Hendricks County.

According to Hendrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to investigate avehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 500N and State Road 39 around 7:30 a.m. This is located just south of Lizton.

When deputies arrived, they observed a scene involving a Chevorlet pickup truck and a large commercial waste vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old man from North Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

The driver of the waste vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash investigators believe the driver of the pickup truck was driving westbound on County Road 500 N when for unknown reason, he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection. His vehicle was then struck by the southbound waste vehicle.

Officials do no suspect drugs or alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash at this time.

If anyone has additional information regarding this tragic collision, please contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-745-6269