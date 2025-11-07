25th annual WRTV Toy Drive supports Salvation Army amid higher holiday demand

INDIANAPOLIS — The 25th annual WRTV Toy Drive is supporting the Salvation Army of Central Indiana as the organization prepares for increased need during the 2025 holiday season.

WRTV visited with Captain Rachel Johnson with the Salvation Army of Central Indiana to learn how donations will impact the children they serve.

"We know there are people experiencing new challenges this year that they didn't experience last year. Because of that, we are expecting the need, you could even say the desperation, to climb higher," Johnson said.

WRTV

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program serves around 5,000 kids through two different approaches. Children either receive bags filled with items they requested, which toy donations help provide, or families can visit the organization's toy shop.

"People come and shop and pack bags for individual families. The families actually come and they get to shop with volunteers. They also get a really encouraging touch point with a Salvation Army volunteer who is trained to be compassionate, kind and loving," Johnson said.

Two Men and a Truck is a partner with the Salvation Army to provide transportation support throughout the year.

WRTV

"Two Men and a Truck and Salvation Army, we're just here to help support them with whatever they need throughout the year. We have the trucks that they need to get items from point A to point B," said Jennifer Sterrett, marketing specialist for Two Men and a Truck.

Sterrett said she enjoys being personally involved in community efforts.

"I like being involved personally. I've always been involved in my community as well. So I just like the feeling of just being right there with all the organizations and I like just the feeling. It's just the looks on their faces and just the smiles that they have when they're receiving those items, it's just magical," Sterrett said.

Johnson emphasized the importance of preserving childhood during difficult times.

Salvation Army

"Children should enjoy childhood as long as possible… should not carry burdens of their parents… childhood should stay magical for one more season. Not see moms, dads, grandmas or grandpas crying over bills," Johnson said.

WRTV & the Salvation Army are collecting monetary donations at this time. Click here to donate.