26-year-old Carmel woman killed in American Airlines plane, military helicopter collision

A 26-year-old woman from Carmel was one of the victims in a crash involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Hawk military helicopter late Wednesday night.

The plane involved was American Eagle Flight 5342, which originated from Wichita, Kansas. It collided with the helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane. Three people were in the Black Hawk helicopter — a captain, a staff sergeant and chief warrant officer 2.

Officials: No survivors in deadly mid-air collision

Among those on the American Airlines flight was Asra Hussain, a 26-year-old woman from Carmel, Indiana, a source close to her family confirmed to WRTV.

Hussain’s family says she was returning home from a work-related trip. Her body has not yet been recovered from the wreckage.

Provided by family. Asra Hussain and Hamaad Raza on their wedding day with officiant Imam Ahmed Alamine.

She is survived by her husband Hamaad Raza.

Imam Ahmed Alamine, director of religious affairs at the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, released the following statement on social media following her death: