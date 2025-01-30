26-year-old Carmel woman killed in American Airlines plane, military helicopter collision

A 26-year-old woman from Carmel was one of the victims in a crash involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Hawk military helicopter late Wednesday night.
The plane involved was American Eagle Flight 5342, which originated from Wichita, Kansas. It collided with the helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane. Three people were in the Black Hawk helicopter — a captain, a staff sergeant and chief warrant officer 2.
RELATED | 67 people presumed dead after collision between military helicopter and plane
Among those on the American Airlines flight was Asra Hussain, a 26-year-old woman from Carmel, Indiana, a source close to her family confirmed to WRTV.
Hussain’s family says she was returning home from a work-related trip. Her body has not yet been recovered from the wreckage.
She is survived by her husband Hamaad Raza.
Imam Ahmed Alamine, director of religious affairs at the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, released the following statement on social media following her death:
We have been informed that a member of our Indianapolis Muslim community was on board American Airlines Flight 5342, which crashed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night. I am in touch with the family and will make an announcement once the victim has been positively identified and the family has been properly notified by the authorities. I urge everyone to respect the family’s privacy, refrain from making any public statements, and wait for the appropriate time and channel for further updates. Please keep them in your sincere duaa during this difficult time.