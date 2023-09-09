26-year-old man dies after crash involving train in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man died after his vehicle passed in front of a moving train Saturday morning.

According to Randolph County Sheriff's Office, a call referencing a crash involving a train was made to 911 dispatch around 8:10 a.m.

Personnell from multiple agencies responded to the crash on County Road 400 East at the railroad crossing north of County Road 100 North.

An investigation found that a driver in a 2004 Ford F150 stopped at the railroad crossing in CR 400 East as an eastbound train passed. After the eastbound train passed, the driver proceeded south, onto the tracks, in front of the west bound train where his vehicle was struck.

The driver, identified as Tristan M. Fullenkamp, 26, of St. Henry, Ohio, was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.