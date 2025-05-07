29-year-old participant dies after finishing Saturday's mini-marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival has confirmed the death of a participant following the mini-marathon on Saturday morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson expressed condolences to the individual's family and friends.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a participant following the finish of the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on Saturday morning. Our deepest condolences go out to the individual's family and friends. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to share further details at this time. This loss is felt across our organization and the entire running community."



The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the participant as 29-year-old Patrick Holden. His cause of death is still pending at this time.

The Mini-Marathon features a 13.1-mile course that starts in downtown Indianapolis, loops around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and then returns to downtown for the finish. This annual event attracts thousands of participants.