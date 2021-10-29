2nd annual Trick Your Jeep Halloween event happening this weekend

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police, The City of Lawrence, Brickhouse Coffee, and local Jeep clubs are teaming for the 2nd annual Trick Your Jeep Halloween event in neighborhoods all across the City of Lawrence.

The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sun. Oct. 31, as a way to provide a unique and safe event for all trick-or-treaters.

During the mobile event Halloween evening, groups of Jeep owners and officers with the Lawrence Police Department will be visiting neighborhoods across Lawrence with Jeeps full of safe treats (all factory-wrapped candy) for trick-or-treaters.

Around 40 to 50 Jeeps are expected to participate in this year's event, and the Jeep owners typically elaborately decorate their Jeeps in Halloween-related themes, including participants in costumes, and they will be Halloween music from their Jeeps.

Be on the lookout for the Jeep groups visiting the following Lawrence neighborhoods this Sunday evening during the below times:

6:00 to 6:10 p.m. — Post Acres

6:15 to 6:20 p.m. — Harrison Point Apartments

6:25 to 6:30 p.m. — The Reserve at Franklin Glenn

6:35 to 6:40 p.m. — Harrison Park

6:45 to 6:50 p.m. — Lawrence Community Park

7:00 to 7:10 p.m. — Lawrence United Methodist Trunk or Treat

7:10 to 7:20 p.m. — Brookhaven neighborhood

7:30 to 7:35 p.m. — Oakridge Manor

7:40 to 7:50 p.m. — Winding Ridge neighborhood